- Swami Dayanand Saraswati Death Anniversary 2026: Remembering The Founder Of Arya Samaj And His Reformist Legacy
- Kajal Aggarwal Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Husband Gautam, Shares Adorable Pics
- Tiger Shroff firing case: 12th accused arrested from Sonipat, money trail under scanner
- Manoj Tiwari Takes Dip In Yamuna, Claims River Is Cleaner; AAP Challenges BJP To Drink Water At Kalindi Kunj
- Global security landscape increasingly fragmented, contested: Foreign Secretary Misri at VISV-2026
- Apple Raises iPhone, MacBook Prices as Chipmakers Gain Power
- West Bengal on Alert After Glacial Lake Outburst In Bhutan, Officials Monitor Sankosh River
- ‘Daya Karo, Soniaji!’ Delhi Chamber Makes an Emotional Appeal
Suman to receive 2026 Kathi Kantha Rao National Award
In Short
Suman has been chosen by the Telugu Film Television Welfare Forum & Bharat Cultural Academy to honour him with the prestigious award.
Veteran actor Suman will be conferred the 2026 Kathi Kantha Rao National Award for his outstanding contribution to the Indian film Industry. The award will be presented at Hyderabad on November 16th which is the birthday of the legendary Telugu actor Kathi Kantha Rao.
Suman has been chosen by the Telugu Film Television Welfare Forum & Bharat Cultural Academy to honour him with the prestigious award. The organisations have been giving National Awards in the name of Kathi Kantha Rao for the last 24 years to honour some of the most distinguished personalities from the film industry.
A dynamic actor with over 300 films to his credit in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada cinema Suman has played numerous roles throughout his career. He has played Lord Rama, Lord Krishna & Lord Venkateswara while also playing cops, action heroes & karate experts to great acclaim.
His name was unanimously chosen by the selection committee.
The announcement was made by Award Committee Chairman K. V. Ramana Chary (IAS), Co-Chairmen C.Parthasarathi (IAS Retd.) & Nagabala D. Suresh Kumar.
This award acknowledges Suman’s long standing contribution to Indian cinema and his ability to engage audiences from all generations.
Bolsonaro backs off Brazil poll challenge after Trump says 'I’m not running Brazil'
2027 WPL auction proves the strength of women’s cricket, says Chairman Jayesh George
Raghubir Yadav suffered heart attack before shooting for a key scene in ‘Hunkkaar: The Roar’
Delhi Police bust illegal gambling den in Model Town, apprehend 10
CEC ‘Public Impeachment’ Bid Put Off; Amit Shah Throws Down Challenge: Govt Ready for Special Session
FM Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks on IDBI Bank stake sale
Emotional Connect, Political Punch: 'Apna Narendra Bhai' in Gujarat
SIR deadline extended in AP and Telangana
‘Daya Karo, Soniaji!’ Delhi Chamber Makes an Emotional Appeal
Heavy rain alert issued to AP, Telangana amid expected low pressure