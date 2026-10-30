Suman to receive 2026 Kathi Kantha Rao National Award

Veteran actor Suman will be conferred the 2026 Kathi Kantha Rao National Award for his outstanding contribution to the Indian film Industry. The award will be presented at Hyderabad on November 16th which is the birthday of the legendary Telugu actor Kathi Kantha Rao.

Suman has been chosen by the Telugu Film Television Welfare Forum & Bharat Cultural Academy to honour him with the prestigious award. The organisations have been giving National Awards in the name of Kathi Kantha Rao for the last 24 years to honour some of the most distinguished personalities from the film industry.

A dynamic actor with over 300 films to his credit in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada cinema Suman has played numerous roles throughout his career. He has played Lord Rama, Lord Krishna & Lord Venkateswara while also playing cops, action heroes & karate experts to great acclaim.

His name was unanimously chosen by the selection committee.

The announcement was made by Award Committee Chairman K. V. Ramana Chary (IAS), Co-Chairmen C.Parthasarathi (IAS Retd.) & Nagabala D. Suresh Kumar.

This award acknowledges Suman’s long standing contribution to Indian cinema and his ability to engage audiences from all generations.



