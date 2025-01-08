IIT Roorkee to hold study on Nagarjuna Sagar dam safety

Hyderabad: IIT Roorkee will conduct a study on the safety of Nagarjuna Sagar dam. The study would focus more on the structural strength of the spillway and the repair of the damages like cavities and potholes.

State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that steps are being taken based on the outcome of the report of the IIT study. The irrigation department has been asked to coordinate with the IIT management for the speedy completion of the study.

Expediting the work to complete the Nellikallu Lift Irrigation Scheme Phase-1 and the plans to provide water in the next Kharif season and linking of the canals were also discussed in the meeting held by the Minister here on Tuesday.

He asked the officials to complete the work of the Nellikal Lift Irrigation Scheme at the earliest. The project is being taken an estimated cost of Rs 664.80 crore to provide irrigation facility to 24,624 acres. If the first phase is completed by the Kharif season, 7,600 acres can be irrigated, and the Minister said that the link canal work undertaken between the high-level and low-level canals should also be expedited.

It has also been decided to repair 90.43-km canals under the AMR and SLBC projects with 60-millimetre concrete lining at a cost of Rs 42.26 crore to ensure that water reaches all the lands where needed. Administrative permissions are being granted for the construction of the Anumala check dam soon, he added.