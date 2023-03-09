International Women's Day celebrated at Bus Bhavan

Hyderabad: International Women's Day was celebrated at Bus Bhavan on Wednesday. The women employees who showed excellent performance in their duties were honoured by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and prizes were awarded to the employees who excelled in various competitions.

On this occasion, TSRTC Chief Operating Officer Dr V Ravinder's wife, Nirmala, attended the ceremony and cut the cake, and congratulated them on Women's Day.

She praised that it is a gratifying development that the world of women is not limited to the home and is reaching higher heights. Housewives have an exam every day at home, and it is commendable that the female employees of TSRTC perform their duties effectively while fulfilling their responsibilities as housewives.

Dr Ravinder said that five women have been appointed as RMs in 11 regions of TSRTC. He said that many facilities are being provided for women passengers, and toilets and restrooms have been arranged at the main bus stands.

It is said that 40 percent of the seats in the buses are reserved for women.

Women employees, including Indira, Pravinuta, Kalyani, Bhavani, Padmavati, Vidya, Pavani, Sunita, Namita, Sampathi, Annapurna, were honored on this occasion.

Namitha, the typist of the legal cell department, who excelled in her duties and won competitions, was specially congratulated. ED (Operations) PV Munishekar, CPM Krishnakanth, CFM Vijayapushpa, and others participated in the programme.