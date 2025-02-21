Interstate woman drug peddler held, 60 gm MDMA worth Rs 6 lakh seized

Hyderabad: In a major operation against synthetic drug trafficking, the Cyberabad Police along with Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) apprehended a woman drug peddler and seized 60 grams of MDMA worth Rs 6 lakh.

Police arrested Shatabdi Manna (24) native of Jamsherpur village, Jharkhand. Police said Warren Kokarango of Africa, the main supplier, is absconding.

According to TGANB, on information, the officers intercepted the accused at Miyapur Bus Stop before she could deliver the contraband. The accused was involved in an interstate drug network, working under a foreign supplier.

Police said Shatabdi Manna, a graduate from Bengaluru, came into contact with Warren Kokarango, an African drug supplier, in 2024.

Due to financial difficulties, she agreed to store and distribute MDMA on his behalf. She received 100-200 gm of MDMA per consignment and supplied drugs over 10 times in Bengaluru.

On February 19, while waiting at Miyapur bus stop to deliver MDMA, she was intercepted and arrested.

In recent months, TGANB has intensified its crackdown on MDMA traffickers, conducting multiple operations and seizing large amounts of contraband.

In joint operations across the State, the ANB on February 11 arrested two Rajasthan-based peddlers with 40 gm of MDMA. On December 25, last year, three peddlers were arrested in Film Nagar with 17.38 gm of MDMA. In October 2024 – a Rajasthan-based gang was busted in Hyderabad, leading to the seizure of 350 gm of MDMA.

These operations highlight TG’s unwavering commitment to ending the drug menace by targeting the roots of supply and ensuring strict legal action against peddlers.

This operation is part of Telangana Police’s relentless efforts to dismantle drug syndicates operating across state and international borders.

Uncompromising fight against drugs

The Telangana Police is working relentlessly to make Telangana a drug-free state by educating people about drug abuse and its consequences, developing intelligence networks to track and dismantle drug supply chains, nabbing interstate and international offenders dealing in commercial quantities of synthetic drugs.

TGANB urged students and youth to stay away from drugs and avoid becoming victims of this menace.

Citizens can report any drug-related activity anonymously to the TGANB helpline: 8712671111 / 1908.