IPS officer gives a head up in traffic awareness at his former institution

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police along with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) conducted a road safety and traffic management programme in Deloitte on Thursday.

During the programme, the employees were educated on road signages, wrong route driving, lane discipline, Motor Vehicle Driving Regulation (MVDR) Act, responsible road behaviour. Real time traffic scenarios leading to accidents were shown to the participants. A group analysis was done to show how careless and slack behaviour will lead to fatal accidents.

They were briefed on what could have been done to avert such scenarios. Harshvardhan, DCP Traffic-1Cyberabad spoke on how the industry could support the police in creating a smooth flow of traffic in the busy IT corridors and the role of volunteers to create a safe traffic zone. Srinivas Reddy, ADCP Traffic, Ranveer Reddy, ACP Traffic, Appala Naidu, Inspector Traffic Training Institute & team, Lalita Tims and Keshav Bhandari, SCSC and others were also present.

It is also heartening to note that Harshvardhan, IPS was an alumni of Deloitte prior to his joining the Indian Police Service.

The campus was filled with delight and agog with excitement to have him back as an IPS officer. The institution extended its support and willingness to be part of the ongoing traffic volunteer initiatives of Cyberabad.