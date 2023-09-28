  • Menu
It’s just a trailer, picture abhi bakhi hai, says Mallareddy

Highlights

There is a campaign going on that Mallareddy's son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy will contest this constituency. In this background BRS organized a huge rally in Malkajgiri constituency under the leadership of Minister Mallareddy

Hyderabad : Telangana Labor Minister Ch Mallareddy made interesting comments. He said that he will show Mallanna movie in Malkajgiri constituency. Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao, who was the Malkajgiri MLA from the BRS party, has resigned from the party. He criticized Mynampally for rejecting BRS seat from Malkajgiri Assembly.

There is a campaign going on that Mallareddy's son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy will contest this constituency. In this background BRS organized a huge rally in Malkajgiri constituency under the leadership of Minister Mallareddy.

Minister Mallareddy said in the following meeting that the BRS candidate in Malkajgiri will win the next election with a majority of one lakh. He said that seeing the enthusiasm of the activists, there is no situation for Congress to get deposits.

Mallreddy said that he will show the movie Mallanna in Malkajigiri constituency and it is only a trailer. He said that there are goons, rowdies and usurpers in the Congress and people should throw them out in the upcoming elections.

