JNTUH explores collaboration with IITH

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) Vice-Chancellor Prof Balakista Reddy, and Registrar Dr K Venkateswara Rao visited the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) to explore strengthening the academic and research collaboration between the two Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs). On Monday, the JNTUH V-C and Registrar met the IITH Director, Dr Budaraju Srinivasa Murthy, discussed the establishment of state-of-the-art laboratories, and explored opportunities for innovation.

Among the issues discussed during the visit were improving research activities, upgrading existing laboratories, exploring the possibility of sharing lab facilities, incorporating new technologies into the curriculum, enhancing student employment opportunities, and promoting the overall development of the university.

Prof Balakista Reddy said that the main objective of these discussions was to strengthen the collaboration between the two prestigious institutions, facilitating joint research projects, faculty and student exchange programmes, and the establishment of advanced laboratories. This partnership aims to contribute to national progress in technological innovation and research.

The collaboration will create opportunities for both institutions to work jointly on cutting-edge research and innovation, benefiting students and researchers alike. The Vice-Chancellor expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasising that this collaboration will foster a knowledge-sharing environment and enhance the academic and research capabilities of both JNTUH and IIT Hyderabad.