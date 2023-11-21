JNTUH students stage protest against Credit-Based Detention System

Hyderabad: Around 100 students of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) and several student associations staged a protest in the university against the Credit-Based Detention System on Monday.

The protesting students demeaned the abolition of the system for students enrolled in the R17, R18, R20, R21, and R22 batches.

The university should abolish the system, as this protest revolves around the credit-based detention policy instituted by JNTUH for the 2022-2023 academic year. Under this system, students must get a minimum number of credits to progress to the next academic year. In this academic cycle, students need to earn at least 25 per cent of their credits for promotion, said a protesting student.