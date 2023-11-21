Live
- Film Bazaar inaugurated at IFFI Goa
- Sonam Kapoor: My mother exposed me to the world of fashion
- Big B goes speechless as 11-yr-old 'KBC 15' contestant reveals his reason to 'time travel'
- 'Bigg Boss 17': Navid Sole faces unexpected eviction
- Only KCR can provide 24x7 power: KTR
- 95 percent of OpenAI employees threaten to quit if board doesn't bring back Altman
- Renewed FPI selling keep markets in red
- India And Australia Expand Bilateral Ties: Comprehensive Talks Cover Digital Trade, MSMEs, And More
- Karthika Depotsavam held in a grandeur in Tirupati
- Delhi BJP Slams Kejriwal Government Over Alleged Stalling Of Property Registrations Due To New Rera Rules
Just In
JNTUH students stage protest against Credit-Based Detention System
Highlights
Hyderabad: Around 100 students of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) and several student associations staged a protest in the...
Hyderabad: Around 100 students of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) and several student associations staged a protest in the university against the Credit-Based Detention System on Monday.
The protesting students demeaned the abolition of the system for students enrolled in the R17, R18, R20, R21, and R22 batches.
The university should abolish the system, as this protest revolves around the credit-based detention policy instituted by JNTUH for the 2022-2023 academic year. Under this system, students must get a minimum number of credits to progress to the next academic year. In this academic cycle, students need to earn at least 25 per cent of their credits for promotion, said a protesting student.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS