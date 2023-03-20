'Kanti Velugu': Over 80 lakh screened; 13.7 lakh spectacles distributed

The State government has so far screened over 80 lakh people and distributed 13.70 lakh spectacles to the needy. According to the Health department officials, so far 80,67,243 people were screened across the State under the 'KantiVelugu' programme, which is aimed at avoiding treatable blindness. As many as 13,70,296 persons, with visual problems, have been identified and given free spectacles and medicines. The beneficiaries have expressed happiness that thousands of rupees were being saved for the poor middle class families with government medical care.





The government had launched the KantiVelugu scheme with the aim of health for all. The programme is for 100 days from January 19 to June 15. The administration has made elaborate arrangements in districts to make the programme successful. District collectors, Medical and Health staff and officials of various departments have been running the KantiVelugu camps.





The figures recorded in the camps show that in all districts there were more people who were troubled by not being able to see closely. Many aged over 40 come to camps with short-sight. Reading glasses were provided to such people immediately. Besides, vitamin A, D and B complex tablets are being distributed to many people who are coming with eye problems. People aged above 50 were found mostly suffering from cataract. Information about the treatment time for those who need surgery is being provided through mobile phones. Doctors are giving advice and instructions to those who had already completed surgery and are suffering from other problems.





To mark the International Women's Day, the government had made arrangements to conduct free medical check-ups for women at health centres. Necessary tests were conducted for women in eight categories and arrangements made to provide free follow-up treatment to those diagnosed with diseases. The government launched 100 Arogya Mahila Kendras in the State. Every Tuesday women are being tested at the centres and measures taken to provide further treatment. Basic diagnostic, cancer screening, micronutrient deficiencies, urinary tract infections, PID, PCOS, family planning, menstrual problems, menopause management, sexually-transmitted diseases, body weight issues are being tested.