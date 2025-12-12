Karuna Gopal bestowed with Veer Savarkar Impact Award

Karuna Gopal, President of the Foundation for Futuristic Cities, has received the Veer Savarkar International Impact Award at an event organised in the national capital recently.

The HRDS India, under the theme “Voice to the Voiceless”, has organised the event to present the Veer Savarkar International Impact Awards 2025 in New Delhi recently. The prestigious event brought together eminent dignitaries, parliamentarians, global achievers and social leaders to celebrate contributions across politics, philanthropy, science and social service.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished personalities, including Sudhanshu Trivedi, Member of Parliament; V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State; Dr Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament; and Karuna Gopal, President of the Foundation for Futuristic Cities. Chief dignitary Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, presided over the awards function, underscoring the national significance of the occasion.

International honourees included Dr Bu Abdullah, philanthropist from the UAE; Ola Petterson, inventor and technologist from the USA; and Diana Sutar, social worker from Switzerland. Their recognition highlighted the global reach of the awards and the spirit of international collaboration. Indian leaders such as Bansuri Swaraj were also honoured for their impactful contributions.

The awards ceremony celebrates individuals, who have made transformative contributions in their respective fields, embodying the ideals of Veer Savarkar. The event emphasised the importance of visionary leadership, social responsibility and innovation in addressing contemporary challenges.

HRDS India, which works for commitment to empowering marginalised communities, positioned the awards as a platform to amplify voices that often go unheard. The gathering reflected a blend of political leadership, social activism, and global innovation, making the 2025 edition of the Veer Savarkar International Impact Awards a landmark in recognising excellence and service to humanity.