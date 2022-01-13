KCR evasive on GO 317: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday heaped praise on Swami Vivekanda on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Speaking to the media, he said Vivekanda had spread the power of Hindutva beyond continents of the world. "Vivekanda had preached that strength was greater than fear for anybody; he termed a person without any goal as a poor person.

The Karimnagar MP said that although Vivekanda lived for just 39 years he had left a mark for himself which would be enough for another 1,000 years. Bandi recalled that Vivekanda had always highlighted the importance of youth.

Commenting on the status of youth in the State, he said they were suffering a lot due to non-release of job notifications by the government. "The State was witnessing a completely different experience than what was expected after its formation".

Referring to the meeting of RJD floor leader Tejaswi Yadav with the CM here on Tuesday, he claimed that the series of meetings of KCR was aimed at diverting people's attention from the ongoing fight of the BJP against controversial GO 317.

Asserting that RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav had looted his State of thousands of crore, Bandi alleged that the CM KCR too had looted the State lakhs of crore. He mocked at the CM for holding training programmes fort party leaders on how to loot people.

He reiterated that the party would send KCR to jail after coming to power and claimed that the Centre was serious on the issue of his corruption, while noting that it would take action against the CM very soon.