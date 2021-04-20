KCR not doing enough to contain virus: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not doing enough at a time the second wave of the deadly virus spreading fast.

Criticising KCR for not even holding a review meeting when people are succumbing to the deadly virus in the State, Sanjay said that the TRS supremo has been taking rest in the farmhouse, fielding Medical and Health Minister Etala Rajender to pick a fight with the Centre.

He took exception to the State Government's negligence over the shortage of medical oxygen and Remdesivir injection in Telangana and alleged that an artificial shortage is being created as the demand for the Remdesivir injection is going up. Further, the companies and distributors have been selling the Remdesivir injection at exorbitant rates, he said. Though the State Government is in the know of all these happening, it is not taking necessary steps to address the woes of the problems, he added.

The Karimnagar MP said that the Centre has slashed the rates of Remdesivir injection to make it affordable for all.

Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been reviewing on a daily basis with the industries, railway and medical and health ministries to ensure that the medical oxygen is available to meet the demand. The railways are gearing up to improve the availability of medical oxygen across the country. However, the artificial shortage of Remdesivir injection in Telangana was due to the poor supply and distribution channels, he pointed out.

He urged the State Government to at least now conduct a high-level review on the issues faced by the government hospitals, medical staff and medicines.

Further, he accused that people are taking the Covid lightly as the State government is trying to project the number of Covid cases and mortality rates low. And, attributed that the attitude of the State government is allowing lenience among people. He said that the chief minister has not motivated people asking them to get vaccinated themselves. It exposes how the State Government has left the public health of people to their fate.

The BJP MP said that there is a shortage of staff in government hospitals. Yet, the contract and outsourcing staff have been discharging their duties courageously in these troubled times. However, the State Government has not provided them with N-95 masks, he said. He urged people to follow the Covid guidelines and not to venture out unless it is necessary.