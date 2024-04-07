Kishan Reddy poses series of questions over manifesto by Congress

Hyderabad : The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party State president and Union Minister Kishan Reddy has reacted to the manifesto released by the Congress party in Tukkuguda. He said that it is ironic that Congress has released a new manifesto without implementing the six guarantees promised during the assembly elections in Telangana. He said that the behavior of Congress is like the devils chanting vedas. He challenged Rahul Gandhi to come to the discussion on six guarantees of the Congress. He asked about the loan waiver guarantee given during the assembly elections.

He said before promising that every woman will get Rs 1 lakh, the Congress must give the unemployment allowance of Rs.4,000 and the guarantee of Rs.2,500 per month for poor women in Telangana. He said that if you look at the Congress manifesto, it is like a person who cannot fly to the sky. He criticized Rahul Gandhi for not having any understanding and speaking with superficial knowledge.

