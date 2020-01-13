Kishan Reddy presents aid to beneficiaries

Bagh Ambarpet: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday gave away government assistance cheques to J Dasarath of Sharadanagar (Rs.24,000) and to Parasuram Goud of Bapunagar, Amberpet (Rs.53,000) in his camp office.

Speaking on the occasion, the union minister urged all eligible people to utilise the government's welfare schemes. He alleged that many poor people in the State were being deprived of the benefits of the Central schemes like Ayushman Bharat, with the TRS government not implementing them.

Among those present included city BJP general secretary N Goutham Rao, Bagh Amberpet division party president Chukka Jagan, Assembly constituency convener E Ajay Kumar, party leaders K Chandrasekhar, Shyamraj, Nagabushnam, Yadagiri, Sandeep, Navina.