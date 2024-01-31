Kishan seeks CM’s intervention over land allocation for Charlapally devpt works

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy sought the intervention of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the allocation of additional land for the Charlapally, Secundrabad and Maulali railway stations.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Tuesday, he said, the three main railway stations of Hyderabad city, Kachiguda, Secunderabad and Hyderabad railway stations are heavily burdened with the increasing population and passenger traffic.

To address this issue, the Indian Railways has decided to develop a new terminal at Charlapally Railway Station within the city limits.

Accordingly, many development programs including the construction of a terminal and construction of additional platforms are being carried out rapidly within Charlapalli Railway Station as a target of March 2024. While the development programmes are going on within the railway station, there is a need to widen the approach road outside the railway station to facilitate the movement of passengers and vehicles to and from the railway station. Further, additional land allocated on both sides of the station for parking etc are needed. " A 200-feet wide road should be developed from FCI godown road towards new station building. In future, this road will become the main road to reach Charlapally railway station."

Similarly, the road from Bharat Nagar side (next to Indian Oil Petrol Station) to Charlapalli Station should be developed. There already exists a 30 feet road and it has to be spread at least 100 feet wide. The road from EC Nagar to the MMTS platform at Charlapally station is very narrow. The road reaching the station from the EC Nagar main road is to be developed with a minimum width of 100 meters and a length of 700 meters.

In addition to these, 3 acres towards the new building of Charlapally station and 2.7 acres towards the MMTS platform have to be allotted for parking etc.

He said that the Railways has already deposited Rs 4 crore under the contract for establishing a water supply connection to Charlapally Terminal, and it has to be established at the earliest.

Besides these, the existing road to reach the terminal on the north side of Secunderabad Railway Station is too narrow. The road from the ALPHA Hotel to the Retifile Bus Stand should be widened by 120 feet for easy movement of passengers.

Sewage from families living on either side of the station within the Maulali Yard station is coming onto the railway track. Due to this sewage, there are also cases where the tracks are submerged. Work has already been sanctioned for the expansion of the railway bridges here. Against this backdrop, the drainage system within the municipal area should be extended from the present 2 meters to 4.8 meters.

The Railway Department officials, GHMC officials, along with Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) officials made a field inspection and gave a report. He said that he had brought these issues to the notice of the state government earlier "in his letters to the then-state chief minister on 15th June 2022 and 7th March 2023. However, the expected cooperation from the state government was not received." in this regard.

To expedite these issues, Kishan Reddy sought the intervention of the chief minister to take immediate steps and extend necessary assistance from the state government.