Kokapet land in Hyderabad sets record, values upto 72 crore
Highlights
The highest price per acre of land is Rs.72 crores and the lowest is Rs.51 crores
Hyderabad: Kokapet land prices exceeded expectations. To raise funds, HMDA has taken up the process of sale of land in Plot No. 6, 7, 8, 9 of Kokapeta Neopolis Layout on Thursday. Lands fell at record levels. The highest price per acre of land is Rs.72 crores and the lowest is Rs.51 crores.
In the first tranche, HMDA received an income of Rs.1,533 crore. Average land price is Rs.1.5 lakh per yard. HMDA expects to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore with seven plots totaling 45.33 acres. The government has fixed the minimum price at Rs.35 crore per acre. But the land prices here are more than that.
