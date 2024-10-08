KTR flays CM for declining State revenues

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for declining the state revenues. The BRS leader questioned the CM on the deteriorating State revenue, including a steep fall in Hyderabad’s realty market.

In a statement, Rama Rao charged the CM with failing to protect Hyderabad, the economic growth engine of Telangana, and instead instilling fear among the common people through reckless actions like bulldozer politics and demolition of properties in the name of HYDRA.

“Hyderabad’s real estate collapsed in just two months, and registrations have fallen sharply. The revenue has decreased. Chief Minister, if you’re not capable of generating new revenue, at least protect the existing income streams,” he remarked, questioning Revanth Reddy’s ability to manage the State’s finances effectively.