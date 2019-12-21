Kukatpally: 10-year-old stench issue resolved

Kukatpally: Local Corporator Jupally Satyanarayana and Dinabandu Colony Welfare Association members on Friday took up a Swachh Hyderabad programme to clear garbage and filth near colony bridge, which had been troubling the residents for the last 10 years. Later, they planted flowering saplings at the spot.

The corporator assured the colony residents that a security guard would be deployed near the bridge and to arrange cement benches to ensure that none dumps garbage at the vacant site, thus creating a pleasant scenario.

Among those present on the occasion were the association president Mahendra, secretary Gaddam Krishna, treasurer Raju, Ward Members Venkatayya, Yellam Naidu, Suhas, Srihari.