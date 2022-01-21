  • Menu
Last date for TGUGCET registration extended

Hyderabad: The last date for submitting online applications for the Telangana Gurkul Undergraduate Common Entrance Test-2022 (TGUGCET) has been extended to February 3. The earlier date was January 19.

In view of the declaration of holidays for all educational institutions in the State and requests from students, the last date for submission of online applications for admission to first year BSc, BA, BCom and BBA courses for 2022- 2023 in the Social and Tribal Welfare residential degree colleges has been extended.

For online application, eligibility criteria and other details, candidates can visit the TSWREIS website www.tswreis.ac.in .

