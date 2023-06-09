Let's give victory to Congress as gift to Sonia Gandhi: Revanth

Hyderabad: TPCC president and MP Revanth Reddy on Friday said, “to win the fight against CM KCR in the State, the youth should be in the forefront. We should work hard for the victory of the Congress in the elections. Congress government should be formed in Telangana on the occasion of Sonia Gandhi's birthday on December 9," he added.



The TPCC president said the Congress Manifesto for the Assembly Elections will be released on September 17, Telangana Liberation Day. He participated and spoke at the Youth Congress National Conference held at Katria Hotel, Somajiguda. He declared that the “Congress will return to power and will officially celebrate Sonia Gandhi's birthday on December 9. I request that the Congress which gave Telangana should be given one chance. We will go to the people with the five most important points. Public meetings will be held depending on the availability of the senior party leaders. Congress will come to power in Telangana too, like in Karnataka.'' Revanth exuded confidence.

Revanth Reddy said that the active role of Youth Congress in the elections was discussed in the meeting. Congress should win the 2024 elections and make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. We have directed the Youth Congress on the necessary activities for this. We said that those who have worked crucially at the field level will become state level and national level leaders. Youth Congress should work actively to oust Modi and KCR," said Revanth. He commented that those who fight at the field level will become state level and national level leaders. If you work hard, you will become leaders. They will change the future of the country.

“Youth Congress should act as a catalyst to dethrone Modi and KCR. Youth Congress is a good platform for a political future. Revanth said that Youth Congress is a platform to become a leader and our In-charge Manik Rao Thackeray is an example for us. He reminded that Telangana was formed with the sacrifice of 1200 students and youth. Double engine means Adani and Prime Minister. It is clear that the work of this double engine is to rob the country. One Nation One Party is BJP's secret agenda. We should break the conspiracies of BJP and hoist the Congress flag in the country. He emphasised that with the elections in the near future, the Congress Party activists should work actively for the victory of the Congress Party in the upcoming elections. We should defeat KCR and ensure that a Congress government is formed in the state. They want to defeat KCR and form the Congress government in Telangana. He said that to win the fight against KCR in the state, the youth should be in the orefront. Revanth Reddy said that Congress should work hard for victory in the elections.

Revanth Reddy said that he accepted KTR's challenge and is ready to discuss the development from 2004 to 2014 and the development from 2014 to date. We are ready for a discussion on the development that took place during the Congress regime from 2004 to 2014. Are KTR and Harish ready to discuss the development after 2014?' said Revanth. "If you have done something that the Congress has not done, we are ready to apologise. Father and son are getting agitated and questioning what will Congress do if it comes to power. Like KCR, we will not plunder the state.. we will not do looting.. Revanth Reddy appealed to the people of Telangana to give Congress one chance to free them from the rule of these thieves. Good days are on the way for Telangana State. He expressed hope that Karnataka results will be repeated in Telangana.