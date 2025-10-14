Live
Lifesaving CPR Awareness Week launched at Nizam College
Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launched CPR Awareness Week (October 13–17) with a state-level inaugural programme at Nizam College on Monday, aimed at equipping citizens with lifesaving skills in cardiac emergencies.
Students, faculty, and health department delegates participated in the programme. Professor A V Rajashekhar, Principal of Nizam College, welcomed the gathering and expressed gratitude to the Union Ministry for selecting the college as the launch venue for Telangana.
Dr Karunasree, State Nodal Officer, NHM, outlined the objectives of the week, stressing the importance of timely intervention and community preparedness. A CPR pledge was administered by Dr Pritivi, State Programme Officer, NCD.
A live CPR demonstration was conducted by Dr Raj Bharath, Dr Satish, and certified trainer Arvinda, offering hands-on insights into emergency response techniques.