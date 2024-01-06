Little Intellects School: For your child’s bright future

Little Intellects School situated at Road No: 28, Alkapur township, Manikonda is an unit of yasaswini Educational Society, established in2018.Little Intellects offers classes from play group to Grade VII . It is run with the visionary thoughts of an academician who has vast experience in academic field. The campus is well ventilated with spacious class rooms and with open learning spaces.

The safety and security of the children is well monitored in the school campus. It believes in creating a passion for learning. Our curriculum is designed to bring out the best from each child with various activities. Activity based learning is creating best possible learning opportunities and create interest in our kids. All our teachers are trained to understand each child. Follow the child is the success mantra of Little Intellects School.

Our students are always encouraged to be independent thinkers and evolve in their interested areas. We at Little Intellects empower our kids with all the required skill sets which will make them ready for Global Challenges.