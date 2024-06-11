Locals clamour for widening of Sec’bad Club road as stretch sees traffic snarls

Hyderabad: With the closure of a parallel road at Karkhana for the past six months, the Secunderabad Club road and its connecting stretches have posed a significant threat to commuters. Numerous accidents have been reported in this area. Locals have urged the officials of Secunderabad Cantonment to reopen and widen the road within Cantonment limits.

Locals have pointed out that the closure of the road at Karkhana has significantly increased traffic flow. Most of the lanes in Cantonment are already narrow, especially the Secunderabad Club Road. Commuters face daily hardships due to this situation. Recently, a major accident occurred, and several minor and major accidents have taken place in the past month. The closure of the road, for unknown reasons, forces commuters to take long detours, leading to confusion.

Telukunta Satish Gupta, a resident of Secunderabad Cantonment, said, “We are vexed by complaining to SCB officials to remove the barricade. This situation forces us to travel longer distances and exacerbates the already narrow lanes in Cantonment. It would be better if the officials opened the road.”

“Closing roads in Cantonment without notification is common, but commuters from this lane face daily hardships. We are forced to wait for hours. It is high time officials widen and reopen the road,” said Raj Sekhar, a local.

Surprisingly, officials of Secunderabad Cantonment are unaware of the road closure issue at Karkhana. Regarding the widening of the road, a senior officer at SCB stated that the widening of Secunderabad Club Road is proposed as part of an elevated skyway plan. Currently, surveys are underway, and later, acquisition proceedings will commence. Approximately 30 meters of road will be widened on both sides.