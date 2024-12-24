Mahila Shakti scheme: CS directs officials to set up solar plants in 231 acres

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Monday directed the officials to take immediate steps to set up solar power plants on about 231 acres in the first phase through the women of self-help groups in the state.

A review meeting was held at the Secretariat on Monday to review various schemes being undertaken as part of the Mahila Shakti programme. Santhi Kumari clarified that steps should be taken to set up solar power plants on 231 acres in five districts in the first phase in the next six months. The vacant endowment lands should be leased and solar plants should be set up by women of self-help groups.

As part of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s plan to make the members of the SHGs crorepatis, 150 electric buses should be procured by these SHGs women and their management responsibilities should be handed over to the RTC, she said. She added that steps should be taken to complete the construction of district federation buildings in various districts by the end of June, and that steps should be taken to organise ‘Saras Mela’ by January 25 at Indira Mahila Shakti Bazaar in Madhapur.