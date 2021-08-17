Malkajgiri: TRS-BJP verbal duel continues for second day

Hyderabad: The verbal war between the BJP and the TRS leaders continued on the second day on Monday, following the attack on the BJP corporator. Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao asserted that he was sticking to his comments, while the BJP leaders targeted him.

The BJP leaders had called for a bandh in Malkajgiri and also took up a protest against comments on their party chief. There was a tense situation in Malkajgiri on Monday morning with the BJP leaders trying to shut shops while they were being opened. The police lathi-charged the BJP activists, who later protested at the Vinayak Nagar Crossroads and burnt the MLA's effigy. They were taken into custody.

The BJP leaders lashed out at Rao for his comments. Party's spokesperson A Rakesh Reddy claimed that the legislator was frustrated because he did not get a minister's post. He asked the ruling party leaders to react on the latter's statements. "If he does not apologise, we will show the strength of BJP. If BJP activists take a pledge, Mynampally cannot cross even Bowenpally. He is talking with arrogance against a BC leader."

"TRS leaders are talking about Dalit Bandhu but are acting like enemies against weaker sections. The attack on Dalit women was the proof," Reddy said. The BJP leader reiterated that Mynampally had approached the BJP for joining the party. He said "There is no place for an individual who has his photograph in the police station notice-board. The person who has joined three political parties in 36 hours has no moral right to talk against Bandi Sanjay."

The MLA alleged that Bandi Sanjay was a fool. He would make him stand naked on roads. If Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao gives him the opportunity, "I will see the end of BJP leaders. I will definitely abuse 'Gundu' Sanjay, who has levelled false allegations. I will not go back on my words till Bandi openly apologises to me," said Rao, adding he would bring to light the land encroachments of the BJP Telangana president. He alleged that the BJP leaders were trying to create unrest in the constituency.

Meanwhile, the ruling party leaders tried to distance themselves from the controversy. None was prepared to speak on the issue of attack on the corporator or the MLA.