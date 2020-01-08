Manepally Jewellers opens showroom at Chaitanyapuri

Dilsukhnagar: Actress Niddhi Agarwal inaugurated the fourth showroom of Manepally Jewellers, at Pakala Plaza in Chaitanyapuri on Wednesday. The showroom has the largest collection of some magnificent temple jewellery, Kundan jewellery, traditional gold jewellery, bridal jewellery, fusion jewellery, platinum and so on.

Murlikrishna and Gopikrishna, directors, Manepally Jewellers, said, "Manepally Jewellers is a brand which is synonymous with trust, quality and class." The crafted jewellery features special necklaces, neckpieces, earrings, Bandhgala, bracelets, arm band, earrings, finger rings, toe rings, gold chains, and platinum bracelets and so on. They added "We have been asked by our clients for a convenient arena, where our work can be showcased, for our customers convenience.

On their demand, we have opened one of the most creative and stylish jewellery houses in Telangana at Dilsukhnagar, which exclusively features Manepally-designed jewellery". The showroom is the one of the most stylish and creative jewellery houses from the group.