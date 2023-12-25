Many programmes lined up for Good Governance Day: G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy extended Christmas greetings on Sunday calling upon all sections of people to unitedly work for a strong India.

Addressing media after distributing blankets at a programme organised by Bharat Sevashram Sangam in Lower Tank Bund, he wished "all Christian brothers and sisters on the eve of Christmas."

He said "we all have to move forward in unity irrespective of caste, religion, region and language and work together to make the country a stronger nation", he urged.

Kishan Reddy said on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25th, which is also observed as Good Governance Day, the Centre and BJP and many educational institutions and NGOs have been organising several programmes we are organizing celebrations on behalf of the Government of India, Bharatiya Janata Party and many educational institutions in the country.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been emulating the spirit of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to provide a corruption-free, efficient and exemplary governance on the lines of the one the nation witnessed under Vajpayee.

He recalled how the country had been steadfast on the development trajectory in many ways with a slew of reforms, development and welfare programmes initiated under Vajpayee.

Valmiki Ambedkar through Awas Yojana provided shelter to improve the living conditions of people across the country. Roads were developed under the Sadak Yojana.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the person who showed India's capabilities to the world with the Kargil victory and Pokhran nuclear tests.

"We are celebrating the birth anniversary of Vajpayee, who laid the foundation for building a new India with good governance, as Good Governance Day," he added.

Meetings, blood donation camps, and service programmes were among those that will be organised on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said.