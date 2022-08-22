Massive fire breaks out from Sridhar Laboratories in Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: Panic triggered after major fire broke out at an industrial unit at Jeedimetla on Monday morning. It is reported that seven persons sustained burns in the incident.

According to fire officials, the fire started at Sridhar Laboratories located at IDA Jeedimetla.

On being alerted, fire tenders from fire stations were rushed to the spot. The firemen are battling the blaze.

The local police cordoned off the area.

After the fire is controlled the fire officials will inspect the premises to ascertain cause of fire.