Mayor hands over compensation to affected families

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Gadwal Vijaylakshmi has conveyed her deep sorrow regarding the heartbreaking accident in Jawaharnagar that claimed the lives of three workers. On Friday, she convened with sanitation officials and the Ramki Project management to discuss the unfortunate event.

During this meeting, the management of the Ramki Project detailed the reasons behind the accident to the mayor. They guaranteed that necessary measures would be implemented to ensure that similar incidents do not happen again.

Ramki Project Director Agarwal addressed the situation by stating that this was an unforeseen event, emphasising that all safety protocols are being followed, and confirming that effective actions will be taken to avert future occurrences.

As per the terms of the public works contract, each affected family will receive a compensation of Rs 15 lakh. This includes an initial payment of Rs 15 lakh to every individual. The mayor has been notified that a sum of Rs 4 lakh has been approved on Friday as part of this compensation.

Meanwhile, the mayor personally assessed the city’s sanitation conditions and urged everyone to remain alert regarding cleanliness. She emphasised the importance of maintaining a pristine environment as the GHMC prepares for the upcoming Miss World competition. The mayor stated that every effort should contribute to transforming Hyderabad into a world-class city. She cautioned that she would conduct daily evaluations of sanitation management and that strict measures would be enforced if issues arise.

Additionally, she requested daily reports from the officials. The officials informed her that 700 bins have already been placed, with plans to install another 300 bins shortly.