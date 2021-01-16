Mini Tank Bund coming up at Kamuni Cheruvu

The October deluge has left several lakes in the city overflowing and flooding neighbourhoods, wreaking havoc all over, casting clouds of gloom over city suburbs. However, take heart for there has been a silver lining too among them. There has never been greater anguish and concern to protect and restore the sanctity and pristine beauty of water bodies. An instance is the drive to turn the shores of Kamuni Cheruvu also known as Shamshabad Lake as a 'Mini Tank Bund.' The idea put on the back burner for long has once again come to the fore, thanks to the deluge shock by the nature to city planners.



Kamuni Cheruvu is endowed with a rich heritage. It serves as a feeder from where surplus water directly feeds the famous Himayath Sagar Lake, through another historic stream called 'Firangi Nala.' Besides, there are several heritage sites of religious importance including Sri Vendikonda Sidhdheshwara Temple, Ammapally Temple, Dharmagiri Dharma Sai Temple, Rajarajeshwari Temple, Srungeri Shankarmath and Bapu Aasharamji Ashramam. These places attract a large number of devotees and nature lovers too. A Panchavati Park is also being developed by the State forest department in in Shamshabad.

"The proposal to promote Kamuni Cheruvu as Mini Tank Bund includes a walkway, children's park and water treatment facility besides a complete fencing to protect the water body. The work on walkway has largely been completed but other components of the project were put on hold due to the floods in the month of October last year. However, the issue has once again garnered attention.

Higher-ups, especially Chairman of Shamshabad Municipality, the Commissioner and the Manager, are keenly pursuing the matter to put the project back on track," says Anil Kumar, environmental engineer, Shamshabad municipality.

Laxmaiah, sanitation inspector, also says the project works would be commenced soon in all earnest. It would have been completed but for the floods. The officials are poring over details and designs, says Durga Rao, sanitation in-charge.