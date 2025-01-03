Minister for regular monitoring of patients with NCDs in State

Hyderabad: Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha directed the officials to link the patients suffering with Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) like blood pressure and diabetes to the NCD clinics by preparing the list of patients at village and mandal levels.

The Minister asked the officials to have a follow-up to ensure that patients use medicines regularly. Raja Narsimha had a review meeting with the officials on the NCD survey at the TGMSIDC office in Koti on Thursday. The officials explained the details of the NCD survey conducted in the State. Out of 1.66 crore people above 30 years of age screened, as many as 22.94 lakh people were found to have BP, and 11.9 lakh people had diabetes.

The Minister advised the officials to link patients suffering from NCDs like BP and sugar to NCD clinics set up in government hospitals. He said that patients should be made aware of the medical services being provided in NCD clinics. The Minister wanted the officials to prepare a list of patients by village, mandal, and district. He suggested that patients should be followed up to ensure that they use medicine regularly. Also, he wanted to explain to the patients the precautions to be taken by those suffering from chronic diseases like BP and sugar and the changes to be made in their lifestyle. He wanted to explain the health problems that may arise in the future if precautions are not taken.

Raja Narsimha said that the necessary medicine was being provided to the patients free of cost. He said that a list of patients should be prepared from the village level to the district level. Patients should be linked to NCD clinics. Patients should be informed about the details of medical services provided in NCD clinics. Awareness programmes should be organised regularly on the precautions to be taken by BP and diabetes patients. Steps should be taken to create awareness and provide information to patients through mobile phones. Follow-up should be done to ensure that they take regular treatment. Asking the officials to continue the NCD survey, the Minister suggested that the details of newly registered patients should be upgraded in the list from time to time. The Minister enquired about the equipment, medicine, doctors, staff attendance, and other issues in government hospitals.