Minister Satyavathi Rathod all praise for Akshaya Patra trust

Sangareddy: Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod visited the mega kitchen of Akshaya Patra Foundation at Kandi in the district on Sunday.

The minister started the tour with the inauguration of a Sortex machine (rice cleaning machine). She lauded the sincere service of the foundation. "It is a privilege to visit Akshaya Patra Foundation and know the process of mega kitchen operations which are contributing to society," she said.

Yagneswar Dasa, kitchen in-charge, said, "we are glad to be partnered with the woman and child welfare department programmes for feeding Anganwadi beneficiaries. A nutritious lunch will help to address the hunger among schoolchildren and boost their learning outcomes by improving concentration levels. We are grateful to the government of Telangana for giving permission to serve the lactating mothers and children of these states through the department programmes."

M Jagadeeswar, Principal Secretary of Woman and Child Welfare Department, B Vinod, the Vice Chairman of the Telangana Planning Commission, M Hanumanth Rao, the District Collector, former MLA Chinta Prabhakar, along with local leaders and ICRISAT Assistant Director General Joanna Kane-Potaka, were present. They appreciated Akshaya Patra for its contribution towards society, which is a great initiative to bring children back to school and make a difference in their lives.