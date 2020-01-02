MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy launches CC road works in Lingojiguda division
Highlights
MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy and corporator Mudraboyina Srinivas Rao laid foundation stone for development works in Lingojiguda division and CC Road...
LB Nagar: MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy and corporator Mudraboyina Srinivas Rao laid foundation stone for development works in Lingojiguda division and CC Road works at Trimurthy Colony, Sai Nagar Road and Altaf Nagar on Thursday.
Local residents Mekala Raja Sekhar Reddy, Lingam Goud, Suresh, Yadayya, Shyam Rao, Amaresh, Govardhan Reddy, Venkat Reddy, Janardhan Reddy, Bandaru Srinivas, Babburi Srinivas Goud, division senior leaders, committee members and others were present.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...