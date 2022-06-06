Moderate rain in Hyderabad; people get relief from heat

Hyderabad: After experiencing intense heat on Sunday until the afternoon, Hyderabad got some relief. After recording 45 degrees Celsius, the city received rainfall of 19 mm around 3 pm. In the evening hours intense thunderstorms were also reported in parts of city.

Light to moderate thunderstorms with rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30 kmph or more occurred in some parts of Hyderabad. The city saw scattered rain for an hour.

Weather turned pleasant and people saw some relief from oppressive heat. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) on Sunday GHMC recorded a rainfall of 19.3 mm while northern parts including the Alwal area registered 15.3 mm rainfall, Medchal-Malkajgiri 9.3 mm, LB Nagar 6.5 mm, Secunderabad 5.8 mm, Begumpet 2.5 mm.

The central, southern and western parts of city areas, including Jubilee Hills, also saw 12.8 mm rain, Karwan 11 mm and Seri Lingampally 3 mm.