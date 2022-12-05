Modi govt rolled out many schemes for Divyangs' welfare: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has said that the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several initiatives for the welfare of Divyangjan to realise their potential.

Reddy recalled that the PM had launched "Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan"(SBA) on December 3, 2015, to observe the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Several reforms have been initiated to create equal opportunities for the differently-abled for the past several years.

He clarified that "Divyangjan" would be used instead of "disabled" to protect the dignity of differently-abled people. In 1995, only seven disabilities had a place in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act to protect their rights. However in 2016, a new law was made to provide a place for 21 disabilities. In these, people of the third gender, those afflicted with dwarfism, those with speech and language disabilities, specific learning disabilities and acid attack victims have been included for the first time. Besides this, language disabilities and specific learning disabilities were also included in the Act. A new dictionary has also been created for the disabled.

As a part of the SBA programme, Sugamya Bharat App has been created. This crowd-sourcing mobile application enables the Divyangjan community and general public to bring to notice accessibility-related issues that require redress. This app is currently available in 10 languages. Disabled people can also connect with the app through gestures.

More than 1.84 lakh disabled students have obtained Rs. 555.35 crore worth scholarships from the Centre to make their dreams come true. Fourteen cross-disability early Intervention centres have been started to enable early detection of disability in young children and provide them with appropriate assistance.

Till October 2021 more than 19.68 lakh persons with disabilities have been distributed equipment worth Rs. 1,182 crore. Steps are also being taken to increase the number of cochlear implant operations to restore speech to those who are completely deaf through appropriate treatment. For this, each operation costs around Rs.6-7 lakh.

Adequate arrangements have been made at 1,630 government offices and 35 international and 55 domestic airports have been enhanced for ease of use for the Divyangjan community. All international airports and the majority of domestic airports are provided with accessibility features (ramps, toilets, helpdesks and lifts with Braille and auditory information systems). All international/customs airports are reported to have been provided with aerobridges. As many as 8,695 buses have been fully adapted and 145,747 buses have been partially adapted to accommodate disabled; 8.4 lakh schools have now been equipped with ramps, wheelchairs and toilets for the disabled.

Due to the continuous support and encouragement of the government, the Indian team won the highest number of medals in Paralympics 2020 than ever before. The team of 54 para sportsmen won five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals in 9 sports.

A total of 4.75 Lakh Unique Disability ID cards (UDID) were generated for Divyangjan in Telangana. The UDID card will be the single document of identification, and verification of the disabled for availing various benefits in future under the ADIP scheme. The State has received more than Rs. 41 crore funds, assistive devices for more than 30,107 disabled. In Telangana 371 disabled have undergone cochlear implant operations through seven hospitals. During the last eight years, NGOs providing services to the disabled in State under the Deen Dayal Rehabilitation Scheme have received Rs. 832.73 crore. Additionally, for pre-matric, and post-matric scholarships, higher education, overseas education, fellowships, free coaching Telangana received Rs. 23.78 crore. The National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) established in Secunderabad for the empowerment of persons with intellectual disabilities received Rs. 169.11 crore.

In the Secunderabad LS constituency, various camps were conducted where the Divyangjan community was awarded Rs. 2.5 crore worth of assisted devices through the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO).