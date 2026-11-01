‘Modi kahin nahi jaayega’ now a nationwide catchphrase

Hyderabad: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party held a preparatory meeting on Saturday to firm up steps for the ‘Maha Padayatra’, scheduled for November 2 in the city, in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate. The meeting, presided over by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, alongside BJP state unit president N Ramachander Rao, discussed arrangements and programme execution to ensure the event's success.

Kishan Reddy said the party’s Maha Padayatra is intended to counter the Congress party’s misleading campaign against the SIR process and to create awareness among the people about the BJP’s stand on its policies.

The meeting, attended by BJP state unit vice president and Karnataka State Co-Incharge Dr Kasam Venkateshwarlu, party state vice president Bandaru Shanthi Kumar, MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, and other senior leaders, took stock of the arrangements to be made and mobilisation of the party cadre mainly from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Malkajgiri for the Maha Padyatra.

Kishan Reddy and Ramchander Rao urged party cadre to work collectively to ensure the success of the Maha Padayatra. After releasing a poster for the upcoming yatra involving Shah, Kishan Reddy and Ramachander Rao, along with other leaders and police officials, inspected the starting and end points of the ‘padayatra’—near the statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram, near Nizam College in Basheerbagh, from where the march will proceed to MJ Market. Kishan Reddy observed:“Our commitment to 140 crore Indians remains resolute as we build a self-reliant, Viksit Bharat.

The people have seen this change in their own homes, and that is why every corner of the country says with one voice, “Modi kahin nahi jaayega.” The Union Minister, citing the World Bank’s October 2026 Poverty & Equity Brief, said it is now confirmed that India has achieved one of the fastest and most extensive reductions in poverty in modern history.