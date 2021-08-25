Modi's intervention got World Heritage Site tag for Ramappa: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday claimed that because of the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ramappa temple got the World Heritage site status from the UNESCO.

Addressing a press conference here, Reddy said that he was happy to see Ramappa getting the World Heritage Site tag. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to heads of various countries across the world. This has ensured voting in favour of Ramappa," he asserted.

The Minister said he would soon visit the temple, along with the State and Central officials and discuss taking steps for its development. "As a Telugu man he would strive for development of tourist places in the two States." He stated that the GMR group has offered to develop the Golkonda Fort. The Dalmia Company has agreed to take up 'Gandikota' (Kadapa). He informed there were only eight sites in Telangana, which are recognised by ASI.

Reddy said the government would ask tourists to visit tourist places from January 1. "By this time majority of Indians would get vaccinated," he opined. "The government decided to give priority to Buddhist tourism in the country. China claims Buddha hails from their country," he added.

Talking about his term as Minister for State for Home, he said that he got an opportunity to introduce some important bills in Parliament. "Though I was inexperienced, Modi entrusted a challenging responsibility on me.

I was assisting Union ministers until recently, but now I have five State ministers under me," Reddy pointed out. He had the responsibility of spending 10 per cent of funds on development of the North-Eastern States." There will be a budget of Rs 70,000 crore."