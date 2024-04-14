Live
- CM meets BJP MP V Srinivas Prasad, tongues wag
- Ongole: Rare surgery to cure swallowing disorder performed at KIMS
- Gunfire Erupts Outside Salman Khan's Mumbai Residence
- Congress Chief Criticizes PM Modi Over BJP Manifesto
- PM Modi Stresses Stability Amid Global Uncertainty At BJP Manifesto Launch
- Family tussle for political supremacy comes to forefront
- Vijayawada: Venkata Rao assures 15,000 house sites to poor in Gannavaram
- NDA won’t get simple majority in LS polls: CM
- Parvathipuram: Alert over seasonal diseases
- Govt tried to botch up probe of blast case for appeasement: BJP
Just In
Move the bear cub to the zoo
Highlights
A bear cub separated from its mother was taken to the zoo (animal exhibit) by the authorities
A bear cub separated from its mother was taken to the zoo (animal exhibit) by the authorities. According to the details of DFO Rohit Gopidi, the forest staff found a bear cub about a month old in Tati Gundala section of Domala Penta range.
As bear cub was alone, the staff tried to reunite her with the mother but to no avail. According to the instructions of the veterinarians, special food was provided in the forest and surveillance cameras were set up for protection. Mother was not found for a week. It is said that due to the signs of deteriorating health, he was shifted to the Nehru Animal ZOO park in Hyderabad for better treatment and protection as per the instructions of the superiors.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS