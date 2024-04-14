Move the bear cub to the zoo

A bear cub separated from its mother was taken to the zoo (animal exhibit) by the authorities. According to the details of DFO Rohit Gopidi, the forest staff found a bear cub about a month old in Tati Gundala section of Domala Penta range.

As bear cub was alone, the staff tried to reunite her with the mother but to no avail. According to the instructions of the veterinarians, special food was provided in the forest and surveillance cameras were set up for protection. Mother was not found for a week. It is said that due to the signs of deteriorating health, he was shifted to the Nehru Animal ZOO park in Hyderabad for better treatment and protection as per the instructions of the superiors.

