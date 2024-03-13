MP inaugurates gym, RO plant at govt school

Hyderabad: BJP MP Dr K Laxman said on Tuesday that PM Modi stresses taking up of service activities besides focuses on developmental programmes for the poor.

Addressing an open gym for residents of road number 4 in Ashoknagar and providing furniture for the Cultural and Welfare Association Community Hall, he said, taking inspiration from Modi, several initiatives have been taken up in Musheerabad Assembly area with cooperation of Central entities under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Gyms have been provided in several colonies, besides furniture and RO plants in government schools.

He said development activities have been taken up in Musheerabad and Ghatkesar mandals with cooperation of ONGC at an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 crore. The furniture and RO plants were provided in six government schools in Musheerabad, along with drinking water and toilet facilities when he was MLA of Musherabad. He assured to continue service activities. Dr Laxman said he is trying his best to extend support for development of his birthplace Ghatkesar and Ashoknagar where he grew up. ‘People are recognising development taking place across the country under Modi’s leadership. Roads, buildings, educational institutions, government hospitals and institutions like AIMS were given to Telangana.

The Modi government is providing ideal governance to fulfil people’s expectations and aspirations.’

The MP said it has come to his notice while visiting government schools that they are facing shortage of teachers. He urged the State government to immediately appoint teachers.