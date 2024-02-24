Muslim graveyards in city not ready for Shab-e-Barat

Hyderabad: The ceremonial Islamic festival of Shab-e-Barat, also known as "jagne ki raat," is scheduled for Sunday night. However, the cleaning of graveyards in the city has not been completed in time for the occasion. Many Muslims pay a visit to the graveyard on Shab-e-Barat.

The Telangana State Wakf Board directed the graveyard committees across Hyderabad and Secunderabad to undertake the cleaning of graveyards, yet several graveyards in the city were not cleaned.

Also, the GHMC approves the work for almost every major Muslim graveyard across the city, but contractors have not completed the job. Corporators complained that a few contractors had succeeded in getting the contracts by bidding a small amount against the estimates and carrying out substandard work.

On this day, thousands of Muslims will also visit graveyards to pray for the well-being of their dear ones who have departed. Now, they were forced to clean the area around the graves of the family members, as debris and garbage had not been removed by the concerned officials.

Some Muslims shared their experience, mentioning that when they visited one of the largest graveyards in the city, Daira Mir Momin at Sultan Shahi in Old City, they discovered debris and garbage scattered around the graves. Firasat Ali stated, "We are compelled to clean the area around the graves of our family members as debris and garbage have not been removed."

There are several such graveyards, like Sultan Shahi, Santoshnagar, Yakutpura, Barkas, Goshamahal, Begum Bazar, and Karwan, which remain unclear. While several other localities, including Misrigunj, Bahadurpura, Puranapul, Nampally, Tolichowki, Kukatpally, and other areas, also crave attention,.

“Wakf Board should come up with the facilities before the Shab-e-Barat, as it would be difficult for people to identify the graveyards and walk between them in huge grass during the night hours,” said Mohammed Ahmed, a local activist.

Abdul Rahman, an activist in Old City, expressed his concerns, stating, "The GHMC had approved the funds, and the contractors received the bill. However, to date, not even 30 per cent of the cleaning work has been initiated by them. How can a graveyard, which spans across acres, be cleared in just one day?"