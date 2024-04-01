Muzigal launches its State-of-the-art Music Academy in Beeramguda, Hyderabad

Muzigal, India’s largest Music Education Platform, launched its 8th state-of-the-art music academy in Hyderabad. Located in Beeramguda , Hyderabad, the academy is spread over 1500 sqft and boasts of an unmatched ambience which is highly conducive to the learning of music including vocal and instrumental. In the presence of Chief Guest – Mrs. Ananya Bhaskar (Indian Playback Singer), Guests of Honour – Kata Srinivas Goud(Patancheru Constituency Congress party incharge) & Dr.Lakshminarayana Yeluri(Founder-Muzigal).

With a capacity to accommodate over 500 students, spread over multiple batches, the Music Academy at Beeramguda Layout will offer lessons in Piano, Keyboard, Guitar, Drums, Carnatic Vocals, Hindustani Vocals, Western Vocals, Violin and Ukulele. For the inaugural month, post the launch of the Music Academy, Muzigal is offering 1-month of free music education with all enrolments.

Muzigal’s state-of-the-art academy is setting a gold standard in music education by providing a 360-degree framework in the music learning and teaching eco-system with online, offline and music instruments’ shop-front integrated into one platform.

Speaking at the launch of Muzigal’sBeeramguda Layout Academy, DrLakshminarayana Yeluri said, “The Muzigal Academy builds on our mission of democratizing music education by giving learners access to a state-of-the-art learning center in their own community. This will represent the best learning and teaching experience one could hope for in music. It will cater to the widest range of courses in Indian classical and western music taught by expert music teachers. In addition to these, a structured curriculum, periodic assessments, certification, flexible fee payment plans, highly trained teachers, and easy access, make it learner-centric at heart.”

With over 10,000 students spread across India, USA, UK, Australia, and UAE, supported by 400+ trained music teachers and over 40,000 classes completed successfully, Muzigal has helped students fulfil their music aspirations globally, whether they are hobby learners or serious learners hoping to achieve Trinity grade certification.

Traditional music institutions in India have mostly remained as mom-and-pop shops, home tuitions or through some of the large boutique institutions that are either restricted to certain geographies or limited only to advanced level of music learners that are not built to scale with a tech stack behind them. Muzigal’s academy epitomizes and reimagines neighbourhood music academies with state-of-the-art infrastructure, wide choice of music courses, dedicated staff, trained teachers and a shop front. Muzigal invites learners of all age groups and walks of life to come and join the fun.

Muzigal provides a comprehensive approach to music education by leveraging its online presence, offline academies and expert teachers to address the needs of music learners. This approach ensures that students have the resources and guidance necessary to achieve their musical aspirations.

The BeeramgudaMuzigal Academy is located at Plot No .8, opposite Ameenpur police station Arch, Madhura Nagar Colony, Beeramguda, Sanga Reddy, Telangana 502032



