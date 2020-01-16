National meet on Urdu commences at MANUU

Hyderabad: The Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has started a two-day national seminar "Contemporary Issues in Teaching Urdu" for Urdu medium teachers on January 16-17.

Dr Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, the Vice-Chancellor (MANUU), who presided over the inaugural session, remarked that the main responsibility of the teachers was to ensure the all-round personality development of students. "Teaching is not a mere profession, but it is a mission," he observed.

Professor SM Rahmatullah, the Registrar I/C, strongly supported the use of Urdu script to promote Urdu medium of education. Professor Naseemuddin Farees, Dean, School of Languages, Linguistics and Indology, delivered the keynote address. He was followed by Professor Noushad Husain, Dean, School of Education and Training.

Earlier, Professor Mohammed Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director, Centre welcomed the gathering and briefed about the seminar. Misbah-ul-Anzar, Assistant Professor, conducted the proceedings and Dr Mohd Akbar, Assistant Professor proposed vote of thanks.