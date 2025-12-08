Navy BAND concert: a resounding success

Secunderabad: Aspart of the Navy Week 2025 celebrations, Rear Admiral Ashwani Kumar Tikoo VSM, Director, DMDE, Secunderabad and Senior Naval Officer at Hyderabad, hosted a Navy Band Concert at Navy House, Bolarum, on Saturday and Sunday. The Naval Band from the Eastern Naval Command, led by Commander Satish Champion, presented an exceptional blend of music. The band comprised 28 Musicians, including two women Agniveers.

The Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, was the Chief Guest on Sunday for the event at Navy House, Bolarum. The concert was attended by personnel of the Indian Armed Forces and dignitaries from the State and other organisations.

The concert on Saturday was attended by Veteran Officers from the Tri-services, with Vice Admiral S R Sarma PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd), gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest.