New computer lab in the Department of Social Work, PG College inaugurated

Hyderabad: A new computer lab in the Department of Social Work, PG College, Secunderabad, was inaugurated by Prof D Ravinder, Vice Chancellor, Osmania University, along with Secunderabad Cantonment Board MLA Sayanna on Tuesday.

Prof D Ravinder said that the computer lab set up in the social work department will provide the necessary skills to the students. Moreover, social work is very important in the role of students in society, and they need to work with dedication towards society and the people.

MLA Sayanna urged students in the Social Work Department to develop technical knowledge of national-international standards in pursuing Master of Social Work (MSW) course. A computer lab was set up in the social work department in collaboration with Andrea and George's foreign students.