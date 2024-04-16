Nowhera Shaik readies to take on Asad on home turf

Hyderabad: Yet another woman has come forward to challenge the All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in the ensuing elections.

Nowhera Shaik, the founder-president of the All-India Mahila Empowerment Party (AIMEP), is to challenge the sitting MP. The AIMIM chief is already facing a woman candidate in the form of Madhavilata Kompella (BJP). Nowhera Shaik is the latest candidate to take on Owaisi.

The AIMEP president outlined an ambitious roadmap for transforming Hyderabad at a press conference here. Shaik detailed her comprehensive plans to address the city’s multifaceted challenges. Pointing out that the city residents were facing numerous challenges--ranging from inadequate healthcare facilities to unemployment and infrastructure deficiencies--she said these experiences had propelled her into politics.

“My primary focus for Hyderabad revolves around addressing the pressing issues and challenges faced by its residents. One of my primary focuses for Hyderabad is to prioritise economic development and job creation,” said Shaik.

She said people of Hyderabad had expressed their grievances about the challenges they face daily. Many have shared their disappointment, stating that Hyderabad had suffered under the leadership of Asaduddin Owaisi. They feel that the city has not progressed as it should have. It’s time for a change; that’s why they are looking for new leadership and fresh perspectives.”