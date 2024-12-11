Live
Just In
Numaish 2025: Hyderabad’s Grand Exhibition Kicks Off in January – All You Need to Know
Get ready for Numaish 2025! From over 2,000 stalls to exciting events, discover everything about Hyderabad's biggest exhibition – timings, tickets, and more
The much-anticipated Numaish exhibition in Hyderabad is set to begin on January 1, 2025. Organized by the All India Industrial Exhibition Society, the event will run for 46 days, from January 1 to February 25, 2025. The exhibition will feature over 2,000 stalls and is expected to attract lakhs of visitors.
Ticket Prices and Timings:
The exhibition will be open from 4 pm to 10:30 pm on weekdays, and from 4 pm to 11 pm on weekends and holidays. This year, the ticket price is Rs. 50, an increase of Rs. 10 from last year’s price of Rs. 40.
Stalls:
The Exhibition Society has received 2,500 applications for stalls, and 2,200 stalls have been allocated. Visitors can look forward to a variety of activities, including shopping, recreation, and relaxation. Special arrangements will also be made for women and children on Women’s Day and Children’s Day.
Safety Arrangements:
For the safety of visitors, the police have made extensive security arrangements, including setting up a special police station with CCTV cameras at the venue.