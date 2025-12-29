Numaish 2025 to begin on Jan 1 with 1,050 stalls

Hyderabad: The 85th All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, will begin on January 1, featuring over 1,050 stalls by manufacturers and artisans from different parts of the country, along with 20 food stalls, making it a 45-day shopping extravaganza.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy on January 1.

Addressing a press conference at the Exhibition Society office, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said there was overwhelming demand for stalls this year, with applications exceeding the available number. Artisans and manufacturers, including local participants, will showcase a wide range of products.

Apart from private exhibitors, several government departments will also set up stalls, including the Reserve Bank of India, Forest Department, Department of Prisons, Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Telangana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited, Hyderabad Police, MEPMA, and others.

To ensure smooth conduct, the minister said 34 sub-committees have been formed to oversee various arrangements. A total of 106 security personnel will be deployed at the exhibition gates to prevent visitors from carrying prohibited items such as lighters, cigarettes, gutka, and arms into the premises.

For visitor safety, especially women and senior citizens, 138 day volunteers will be on duty, while 76 night volunteers will safeguard the belongings of stallholders. In total, 320 volunteers will be deployed by the Exhibition Society.

Elaborate fire safety arrangements have been made, including two underground water sumps with a capacity of 1.5 lakh litres each, connected to 82 fire hydrants maintained at constant pressure. Additionally, 45 trained volunteers will monitor the hydrants, and two fire engines with a capacity of 10,000 litres each will be stationed at the exhibition grounds.

Free parking for two-wheelers and four-wheelers will be available at locations such as Gruha Kalpa, Chandra Vihar, Gagan Vihar, and Bhimrao Vada (open compound adjacent to the TSPSC office). An automated multi-level paid parking facility is available near Handloom House, less than 100 metres from Gate No. 1 (Gandhi Bhavan Gate).

The exhibition will be open daily from 4 pm to 10 pm on working days, and from 4 pm to 11 pm on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. Entry tickets are priced at Rs 50, while children below five years of age will be admitted free.