Officials slammed for avoiding Swachh works

Shivrampally: Director Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha K Dayanand took the officials to task for evading from clearing the garbage and plastic bags scattered around the roads at Shivrampally main road. He along with sanitary officials and field assistants on Wednesday visited the area to take stock of the garbage cleaning drive and was very angry after seeing that garbage issue was not at all addressed regularly.



Dayanand said "Disposal of garbage and plastic waste should be made with a sensible approach instead of throwing them in open. Only developing of estates isn't enough to claim a civilized culture."

"We should realise the importance of keeping our habitat neat and clean, only then the nation would be on the path of development," he added.

The government was implementing schemes to develop the area in all sectors. However, the development was possible only if the officials as well as the public coordinate with each other for the betterment of the society. He also asked the sanitary officials to work with integrity in accordance with government goals.