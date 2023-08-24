Live
Onam special trains between Secunderabad–Kollam
Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during Onam festival, South Central Railway will run special trains between Secunderabad– Kollam.
Train no 07119 (Secunderabad–Kollam), will depart on August 25 from Secunderabad at 5.50 pm and arrive at Kollam at 11.20 pm on the next day. Train no 07120 (Kollam- Secunderabad), will depart on August 27 from Kollam at 7 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 11.50 pm on the next day.
These special trains will stop at Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Seram, Chittapur, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur, Alwaye, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganassery, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavellikara and Kayamkulam stations in both the directions.
These special trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches.