New Year stabbings rock Delhi, leave 3 dead

  • Created On:  3 Jan 2026 8:54 AM IST
New Year stabbings rock Delhi, leave 3 dead
New Delhi: The New Year evening was streaked with blood with three almost back-to-back stabbings leaving an equal number of people dead in Delhi.

Bihari Lal, 50, was allegedly stabbed in an attack by a group of juveniles when he asked them to stop shouting and playing loud music in northwest Delhi's Lal Bagh area.

A tailor by profession, Bihari Lal had just returned home Thursday evening from his job in Shastri Nagar, when he was faced with a raucous mob of revellers, whom he chastised for making noise.

"This led to a heated exchange, during which one of the juveniles stabbed Lal," a police officer said, adding that one of the boys kicked the victim several times during the fight.

The same evening, a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in nearby Sultanpuri. Hours later, in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, an e-rickshaw driver, Vikas, was stabbed in a fight.

Delhi CrimeStabbingsNew Year ViolenceLal BaghJuvenile Offenders
